SBI PO 2026 notification out: 1500 vacancies open; Check eligibility criteria, exam date, how to apply and more

The wait is over for banking aspirants across India. The State Bank of India has officially released the SBI PO 2026 notification, announcing 1,500 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer. Registration opened on June 18, 2026 and the window closes on July 8, giving candidates just three weeks to apply through the official SBI careers portal at sbi.co.in.

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The preliminary examination is scheduled for July or August 2026, with the Mains exam expected in September and the interview and group exercise rounds in October or November.

Who can apply

The eligibility bar is accessible. Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Final-year students may also apply provisionally, subject to completing their degree before the prescribed date. The age requirement is a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years, with relaxations available as per Government of India rules.

The application fee is Rs 750 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates. SC, ST and PwBD applicants are exempt from the fee.

Vacancy breakdown

Of the 1,500 total vacancies, 1,446 are regular posts distributed across categories — 588 for Unreserved, 390 for OBC, 234 for SC, 144 for ST and 144 for EWS candidates. An additional 54 backlog vacancies have also been announced. Horizontal vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities are also included. All figures are provisional and may be revised based on the bank's final requirements.

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How to apply

The registration process is entirely online. Before starting, candidates should keep their educational documents, photograph, signature, thumb impression and a handwritten declaration ready.

Visit sbi.co.in and click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2026" Complete the registration process Fill in personal and educational details Upload the required documents Pay the application fee online Submit and download the application form for future reference

The selection process

Selection happens in three phases. The Preliminary Exam tests English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Candidates who clear it move to the Mains, which covers Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General and Banking Awareness, English Language and a Descriptive Test. The final stage includes a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview. The merit list is prepared on the basis of the Mains and Interview scores combined.

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The last date for both application submission and fee payment is July 8, 2026.