SBI releases recruitment notification for probationary officers for 2025 with 600 vacancies: Exam details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the recruitment notification for the position of Probationary Officers (PO) for the year 2025. The application window opened today, December 27, 2024, and will remain available until January 16, 2025. A total of 600 vacancies are available for aspiring candidates.

Key Exam Dates:

- Preliminary Exam: Scheduled between March 8 and March 15, 2025.

- Main Exam: To be conducted in April or May 2025.

Interested candidates are encouraged to complete their applications online at the official SBI website before the deadline. To be eligible, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, either completed or in progress. The age limit for candidates is set between 21 and 30 years as of April 1, 2024, with certain relaxations applicable according to government regulations.

Vacancy Breakdown:

- Regular Posts:

- General: 240

- OBC: 158

- EWS: 58

- SC: 87

- ST: 43

- Total Regular Posts: 586



- Backlog Posts:

- ST: 14

- Grand Total: 600

Application Fee:

- General/OBC/EWS: ₹750

- SC/ST/PWD: Exempt from fees

Candidates can make payment through online methods such as debit/credit cards or net banking.

Selection Process:

The selection will occur in three phases:

1. Phase 1 – Preliminary Exam: Candidates who qualify will move on to the next stage.

2. Phase 2 – Main Exam: Successful participants will then progress to the final phase.

3. Phase 3 – Final Selection: This stage will include a psychometric test, group exercise, and personal interview.

It is important for candidates to note that the preliminary exam call letter will not be collected at the exam center but will be verified and stamped upon entry. Candidates should keep the stamped call letter and a copy of their ID proof for future reference.

For more details and to apply for the SBI PO 2025 positions, please visit the official SBI website starting December 27.

