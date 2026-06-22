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Nine fractured ribs, chest drain in place: How this Kolkata student appeared for her NEET re-exam

Nine fractured ribs, chest drain in place: How this Kolkata student appeared for her NEET re-exam

Shrishti Dubey appeared for the NEET re-examination in Kolkata days after a serious road accident. The special arrangements reflected her determination and the coordinated support from authorities.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 22, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Nine fractured ribs, chest drain in place: How this Kolkata student appeared for her NEET re-examA week after suffering severe injuries in a road accident, NEET aspirant Shrishti Dubey appeared for the re-examination with extensive medical support. (Photo: PTI)

A majority of students suffer from anxiety when they arrive at the NEET exam centre. Days before the nation's largest medical admission exam, Shrishti Dubey, a medical aspirant from Kolkata, had to recover from a potentially fatal car accident. 

Shrishti appeared for the NEET re-examination on Sunday, June 21, after special arrangements were made at her centre with support from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Officials said she had suffered severe injuries in an accident that happened on June 14, including nine fractured ribs and serious lung injuries, and had undergone major vascular surgery followed by a period on artificial ventilation.

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Despite her condition, Shrishti remained determined to sit the examination. After her family approached the authorities for help, arrangements were made at her examination centre, Binodini Girls' High School in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

She was given a separate room on the ground floor and was allowed to write the examination with necessary medical attachments, including a chest drain. A team of doctors and paramedics from ILS Hospital accompanied her throughout the examination, while an ambulance remained on standby outside the centre. Officials said the arrangements were made to ensure that her health and safety were not compromised while allowing her to pursue her academic goals.

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Dharmendra Pradhan personally spoke to Shrishti’s parents and assured them that every possible support would be provided to help their daughter appear for the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the local administration, doctors and examination officials coordinated closely to put the arrangements in place. Shrishti’s parents thanked the minister, the NTA and the examination authorities for their prompt response.

ALSO READ: NEET leaked again? NTA dismisses paper leak claims as 'fake, misleading,' over viral video

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The inspiring episode unfolded against the backdrop of the nationwide NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which saw more than 22 lakh students retake the test after the original exam was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. The government implemented enhanced security measures and repeatedly assured students of a fair and transparent examination process.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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