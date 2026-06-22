Nine fractured ribs, chest drain in place: How this Kolkata student appeared for her NEET re-exam

A majority of students suffer from anxiety when they arrive at the NEET exam centre. Days before the nation's largest medical admission exam, Shrishti Dubey, a medical aspirant from Kolkata, had to recover from a potentially fatal car accident.

Shrishti appeared for the NEET re-examination on Sunday, June 21, after special arrangements were made at her centre with support from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Officials said she had suffered severe injuries in an accident that happened on June 14, including nine fractured ribs and serious lung injuries, and had undergone major vascular surgery followed by a period on artificial ventilation.

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Despite her condition, Shrishti remained determined to sit the examination. After her family approached the authorities for help, arrangements were made at her examination centre, Binodini Girls' High School in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

She was given a separate room on the ground floor and was allowed to write the examination with necessary medical attachments, including a chest drain. A team of doctors and paramedics from ILS Hospital accompanied her throughout the examination, while an ambulance remained on standby outside the centre. Officials said the arrangements were made to ensure that her health and safety were not compromised while allowing her to pursue her academic goals.

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Dharmendra Pradhan personally spoke to Shrishti’s parents and assured them that every possible support would be provided to help their daughter appear for the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the local administration, doctors and examination officials coordinated closely to put the arrangements in place. Shrishti’s parents thanked the minister, the NTA and the examination authorities for their prompt response.

Kolkata: A NEET aspirant, Shrishti Dubey, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident on June 14 and underwent major vascular surgery, was allowed to appear for the NEET examination with special medical arrangements after intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra… pic.twitter.com/5t6LQByjTb — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

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The inspiring episode unfolded against the backdrop of the nationwide NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which saw more than 22 lakh students retake the test after the original exam was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. The government implemented enhanced security measures and repeatedly assured students of a fair and transparent examination process.