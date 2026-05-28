SSC CGL 2026 registration open: Over 12,000 vacancies across central govt departments; How to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for SSC CGL 2026 recruitment, offering thousands of vacancies across various central government departments. Candidates interested in applying for the Combined Graduate Level examination can complete the process online through the official SSC portal.

SSC CGL is conducted annually to recruit graduates for Group B and Group C posts, such as Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Selection Officer, Auditor and Accountant. With over 12,000 vacancies announced this year, competition is expected to remain high.

Advertisement

Here’s a step-by-step guide to apply for SSC CGL 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website and click on the “Apply” section for SSC CGL 2026.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration(OTR) process by entering personal details, including name, Aadhaar information, mobile number and email ID. Note down the Registration ID and Password.

Step 3: Log in using the registration credentials and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the signature, required documents in the prescribed format and provide a clear, live photograph (which can be captured using a webcam or mobile device directly on the portal).

Step 5: Select preferred examination centres and verify all entered information before final submission.

Advertisement

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online payment modes such as UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.

Step 7: Review all the details carefully before final submission, and download it for future use.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and age limits before applying. Incorrect information or incomplete documentation may lead to rejection during verification stages.

This year, SSC has introduced changes in the Tier-II structure, especially for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts. Aspirants preparing for these positions are advised to carefully review the revised exam pattern. The SSC CGL examination continues to remain one of the most pursued government recruitment exams among graduates in India.