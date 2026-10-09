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UGC NET December 2026: NTA opens applications, check eligibility, exam dates, how to apply

UGC NET December 2026: NTA opens applications, check eligibility, exam dates, how to apply

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects from December 14 to December 19, 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:09 PM IST
UGC NET December 2026: NTA opens applications, check eligibility, exam dates, how to applyNTA has opened the registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online from October 8 to October 28, 2026, until 11:50 pm, as per the agency's official notification.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects from December 14 to December 19, 2026. The test determines candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professors, and admission to PhD programmes.

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Candidates can apply through the official UGC NET website. The NTA has advised applicants to read the information bulletin carefully and ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct.

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UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

As per the official notification, the application and examination schedule is as follows:

Event

Date

Registration begins

October 8, 2026

Last date to apply

October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Last date for fee payment

October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application with late fee

October 29–31, 2026

Last date for fee payment with late fee

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October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application correction window

November 2–4, 2026

Examination city intimation

To be announced

Admit card release

To be announced

UGC NET December 2026 examination

December 14–19, 2026

Candidates submitting applications during the late-registration window will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500. The NTA has stated that the dates are tentative and may be revised if required.

Application fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate’s category. The prescribed examination fees are:

Category

Application fee

General/Unreserved

Rs 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL

Rs 600

SC/ST

Rs 325

Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD)

Rs 325

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Third Gender

Rs 325

Applicable service charges and GST on payment transactions will be payable separately. Candidates can pay the examination fee through the available online payment options, including debit cards, credit cards, net banking and UPI.

Eligibility and purpose

UGC NET is conducted to assess eligibility for three broad academic and research pathways: Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor appointments, Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions, and PhD admissions alone.

Candidates should consult the official information bulletin for detailed educational qualification requirements, age limits, relaxations and category-specific provisions before applying.

The eligibility criteria differ depending on the qualification and the academic pathway selected. Candidates seeking JRF must pay particular attention to the applicable age limit and relaxation rules, while those applying for Assistant Professor eligibility or PhD admission should verify the relevant educational requirements.

ALSO READ: UTET 2026 answer key is out—match your paper set and file objections before October 15, 11:59 pm

How to apply 

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

  1. Visit the official website.

  2. Complete the online registration using an accessible email address and mobile number.

  3. Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and examination-related details.

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  4. Upload the required photograph, signature and applicable certificates in the prescribed format.

  5. Pay the examination fee through an available online payment method.

  6. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to verify their details carefully before final submission. Applicants should also retain proof of fee payment and regularly check the official website and their registered email address for updates.

The agency has clarified that applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Candidates are not required to send the application form or supporting documents separately by post or email.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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