UGC NET December 2026: NTA opens applications, check eligibility, exam dates, how to apply

Candidates can apply through the official UGC NET website. The NTA has advised applicants to read the information bulletin carefully and ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct.

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UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

As per the official notification, the application and examination schedule is as follows:

Event Date Registration begins October 8, 2026 Last date to apply October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Last date for fee payment October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Application with late fee October 29–31, 2026 Last date for fee payment with late fee Advertisement October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Application correction window November 2–4, 2026 Examination city intimation To be announced Admit card release To be announced UGC NET December 2026 examination December 14–19, 2026

Candidates submitting applications during the late-registration window will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500. The NTA has stated that the dates are tentative and may be revised if required.

Application fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate’s category. The prescribed examination fees are:

Category Application fee General/Unreserved Rs 1,150 General-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs 600 SC/ST Rs 325 Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) Rs 325 Advertisement Third Gender Rs 325

Applicable service charges and GST on payment transactions will be payable separately. Candidates can pay the examination fee through the available online payment options, including debit cards, credit cards, net banking and UPI.

Eligibility and purpose

UGC NET is conducted to assess eligibility for three broad academic and research pathways: Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor appointments, Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions, and PhD admissions alone.

Candidates should consult the official information bulletin for detailed educational qualification requirements, age limits, relaxations and category-specific provisions before applying.

The eligibility criteria differ depending on the qualification and the academic pathway selected. Candidates seeking JRF must pay particular attention to the applicable age limit and relaxation rules, while those applying for Assistant Professor eligibility or PhD admission should verify the relevant educational requirements.

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How to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website. Complete the online registration using an accessible email address and mobile number. Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and examination-related details. Advertisement Upload the required photograph, signature and applicable certificates in the prescribed format. Pay the examination fee through an available online payment method. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to verify their details carefully before final submission. Applicants should also retain proof of fee payment and regularly check the official website and their registered email address for updates.

The agency has clarified that applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Candidates are not required to send the application form or supporting documents separately by post or email.