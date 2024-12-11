scorecardresearch
UPSC exams 2025: NDA, NA and CDS exam notifications out to, check key dates, registration process

Registration for both examinations opens today and will remain available until December 31, 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is poised to release notifications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2025. Aspiring candidates can find the notifications on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Key dates for registration

Registration for both examinations opens today and will remain available until December 31, 2024. The exams are scheduled to take place on April 13, 2025. Candidates are required to submit their applications online through a designated portal.

Registration process

To apply, candidates must complete a One Time Registration (OTR) on the UPSC website. Once registered, they can fill out the application forms for their chosen exams.

Application fees

For the CDS Exam, a fee of Rs 200 is applicable, although female candidates and those from SC/ST categories are exempt. The NDA and NA Exam carries a fee of Rs 100, with similar exemptions for female candidates, SC/ST applicants, and wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs.

The NDA, NA and CDS exams are critical pathways for entry into India’s prestigious defence institutions, ensuring a rigorous selection process for the nation's future leaders. Candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the official notification for detailed instructions before applying.
 

Published on: Dec 11, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
