UPSC Civil Services Mains exam 2025 to start tomorrow: How to download admit card, check timings

The Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 will commence on August 22. Admit cards for the exam have been released, and candidates can download them from the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination appear for the Mains exam. Around 9,000 candidates will appear for the Mains exams and compete for 979 vacancies, including 38 seats for persons with disabilities (PwBD).

The Mains exam is the second stage of the UPSC Civil Services examination and it is a descriptive exam consisting of 9 papers, totalling 1,750 marks. UPSC Mains exam results are critical for determining the final rank and qualification for the Personality Test (Interview).

When will the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 start?

The UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will begin on August 22 with the essay paper and will end with the optional subject (paper 2) on August 31.

How can I download the UPSC Mains 2025 admit card?

Visit the official UPSC website

Click on the link saying — UPSC Mains e-Admit Card 2025

Enter your login details and submit

Download the admit card and print it for further use

What details are mentioned on the UPSC Mains admit card?

The admit card bears the candidate's name, photograph, signature, roll number, registration number, examination centre name and address, date and time of each paper, and reporting time. It also includes general instructions for the exam day like permitted items and any COVID-related protocols.

What is the reporting time for the UPSC Mains exam?

Candidates are advised to report at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of their exam shift. The UPSC Mains exams will be held in two shifts: 09:00 am-12:00 pm and 02:30 pm-05:30 pm.

UPSC Mains 2025 schedule

As per the official schedule, the exams will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025.