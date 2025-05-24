UPSC Prelims 2025 on May 25: What to carry, what not to carry to exam hall, reporting time- details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 on Sunday, May 25, in two sessions. The morning session begins at 9:30 am, and the afternoon session starts at 2:30 pm. Entry to the examination centre will close 30 minutes before the start of each shift, making 9:00 am and 2:00 pm the final gate-in times.

Candidates are advised to follow all guidelines issued by the Commission to avoid disqualification or last-minute stress.

What to carry

E-Admit Card (Printout) : No entry will be allowed without a hard copy of the admit card.

Valid Photo ID : This must match the details on the admit card and be presented at both sessions.

Photographs : If the e-admit card photo is unclear, missing, or lacks name and date, carry two passport-sized photos (with name and date printed) and an undertaking form.

Black Ballpoint Pen : Answers marked with any other pen type will not be evaluated.

Simple Analogue Watch: Only basic wristwatches are allowed, smartwatches or digital watches are banned.

Items banned at the exam centre

Bags, purses, or any form of luggage

Mobile phones (even if switched off)

Smartwatches, digital devices, fitness bands

Books, notes, or printed study material

Digital or multifunctional watches

Note: There is no facility to deposit personal belongings. Candidates must make alternate arrangements, as UPSC will not be responsible for any loss or theft.

Important exam rules

Latecomers will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Violations can lead to FIRs, disqualification , or permanent debarment from future exams.

Any issues with the admit card (photo, QR code, name, etc.) must be reported to uscsp-upsc@nic.in immediately.

Timings at a glance