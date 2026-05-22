UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 24: Exam instructions- what to carry, what not to carry, dress code, dos and don'ts

With the UPSC Prelims 2026 scheduled for May 24, thousands of aspirants across the country are entering the final stretch of preparation. But beyond revision and mock tests, candidates are also being reminded that a small mistake on exam day, whether arriving late, carrying prohibited items, or incorrectly filling the OMR sheet, can jeopardise an entire attempt.

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The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination is the first stage of one of India’s most competitive recruitment processes, and strict compliance with examination rules remains critical for all candidates appearing this year.

Reporting time and gate closure rules

Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres at least 30 to 45 minutes before reporting time to avoid last-minute stress and security delays.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts:

General Studies Paper 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

CSAT Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

However, entry gates will close sharply at 9:00 AM for the morning session and 2:00 PM for the afternoon session.

No candidate will be allowed to enter after gate closure under any circumstances, including traffic delays, document-related issues or travel disruptions.

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Admit card and ID proof mandatory

Every candidate must carry a printed copy of the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 with a clearly visible photograph, roll number and examination details.

Candidates whose photographs on the admit card appear unclear or blurred must also carry an original government-approved photo identity proof, such as:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID

Driving Licence

Officials have also advised candidates to carry two recent passport-size photographs for additional verification if required.

Candidates must ensure that the name and date of birth on the ID proof exactly match the details mentioned on the admit card.

Strict frisking and security checks at centres

UPSC examination centres will conduct detailed frisking and verification before allowing entry into the examination halls.

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Candidates have been advised to avoid carrying unnecessary belongings to reduce delays during checking procedures. Authorities have also warned that changing allotted seats without permission can lead to disciplinary complications and possible cancellation of candidature.

OMR sheet mistakes can become costly

Candidates must carefully fill in details such as roll number, booklet series and test booklet code on the OMR answer sheet. The OMR sheet should only be filled out with a black ballpoint pen.

Officials have cautioned that overwriting, incorrect marking or errors in mandatory entries could invalidate the answer sheet completely.

Candidates have also been reminded to maintain silence and proper examination discipline throughout both papers. Any suspicious behaviour, disturbance or use of unfair means can invite immediate disciplinary action, including permanent debarment from future UPSC examinations.

What candidates should carry

Candidates are allowed to carry only essential and permitted items inside the examination hall.

Allowed items

Printed UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026

Original photo identity proof

Black ballpoint pens

Analog watch

Transparent water bottle

Chocolates or energy bars for genuine medical reasons

Officials have specifically stated that only black ballpoint pens can be used for marking answers on the OMR sheet.

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What candidates must avoid carrying

UPSC authorities have strictly prohibited electronic devices and study materials inside the examination premises.

Prohibited items

Mobile phones

Smartwatches and fitness bands

Bluetooth devices and earphones

Calculators and pen drives

Books, notes and chits

Large bags and extra luggage

Even switched-off mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Candidates have also been advised against carrying expensive jewellery, gadgets or valuables since most centres do not provide secure storage facilities.

Dress code and clothing guidelines

Although UPSC has not issued an official dress code, candidates have been advised to wear simple and comfortable clothing to ensure smooth security clearance and minimise inconvenience during long examination hours.

Guidelines for male candidates

Male candidates have been advised to wear light formal or smart casual clothing without heavy prints, slogans or flashy designs. Lightweight footwear, such as sandals or simple shoes, has been recommended.

Authorities have also advised candidates to avoid chains, bracelets, rings and other metallic accessories that may increase frisking time.

Guidelines for female candidates

Female candidates may wear simple Indian or Western outfits, including salwar suits or sarees with minimal embroidery.

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Heavy jewellery, elaborate accessories and uncomfortable footwear have been discouraged to avoid delays during security verification and long waiting hours at examination centres.

Candidates advised to stay calm and alert

Officials have urged candidates to remain mentally calm during the examination and manage time carefully across both papers.

Candidates have also been advised to preserve their admit cards even after the examination, as they may be required later during result verification, mains examination or document verification stages.