JSW Cement, Rashtriya Chemicals shares gain up to 11% today; here’s why

JSW Cement share price: In Friday’s early trade, shares of JSW Cement Ltd and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed a rally, climbing up to 11% following both companies strong financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Q4 numbers announced on Thursday sparked buying interest in the counters today.
JSW Cement share & Q4 performance
JSW Cement shares were trading 11.33% higher at Rs 142 apiece on the BSE, marking a sharp uptick from the previous close of Rs 127.55 per share. The counter had already ended 5.50% higher at Rs 127.55 after the Q4 results were announced on Thursday.
The cement maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 361.65 crore for the fourth quarter, a massive jump from a profit of just Rs 16.21 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also saw a jump of 10.9% year-on-year to reach Rs 1,894.99 crore, compared to Rs 1,709.39 crore in Q4 FY25.
According to the company's investor presentation, the total sales volume for the quarter grew by 6.8% year-on-year to 3.99 million tonnes, while the operating EBITDA improved by a 45.9% year-on-year to Rs 365 crore.
Rashtriya Chemicals share & Q4 performance
Meanwhile, shares of Rashtriya Chemicals climbed as much as 9% to touch the day’s high of Rs 136.50 per share, taking the company’s overall market capitalisation to a solid Rs 7,282 crore.
The fertiliser firm delivered a reported consolidated net profit soaring about 157% to Rs 186.72 crore, up from Rs 72.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations surged around 49% year-on-year to Rs 5,580.57 crore, as against Rs 3,729.67 crore in Q4 FY25.