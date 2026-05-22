Suzlon 3 MW platform sales near 9 GW after fresh 195 MW repeat order; details here

Suzlon Group has secured a repeat order of 195 MW from Sunsure Energy, taking the total sales of its 3 MW platform to nearly 9 GW.

The latest order builds on the ongoing partnership between Suzlon and Sunsure Energy, taking their cumulative partnership to nearly 300 MW across Maharashtra and Karnataka. The development highlights strong market adoption for Suzlon's 3X platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this order, Suzlon's orderbook in Karnataka has crossed the 2 GW mark, making it one of the company's key wind energy markets. Suzlon stated that its installed base in Karnataka currently stands at 1,500 MW, accounting for 24 per cent of its installed base in South India.

As part of the project, Suzlon will install 65 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each with a rated capacity of 3 MW, in Karnataka's Bijapur district. The company will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. It will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

Suzlon is also executing other large commercial and industrial (C&I) projects in Karnataka with a total capacity of 664 MW.

Advertisement

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Our 3 MW platform is contributing to this vision immensely as our most successful innovation yet and a key driver for Suzlon's growth in India. Additionally, Karnataka has emerged as our largest market by order book, with over 2 GW of orders from our existing order book, making it a top priority market for us alongside Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. The strong growth is driven by rising demand from the large commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, where wind is increasingly preferred for RTC solutions."

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider focused on round-the-clock clean energy for businesses and utilities. The company enables corporations to offset up to 100 per cent of their power use through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) backed by solar, wind and battery storage solutions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suzlon Energy is scheduled to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, on Monday, May 25.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 5,904.4 crore for the March 2026 quarter, up 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,019.3 crore, up 46.97 per cent YoY, with margins at 17 per cent. Net profit is seen at Rs 635.4 crore, up 9 per cent YoY, while PAT margins are estimated at 10.8 per cent.

JM Financial expects sales to come in at Rs 10,028.2 crore, up 12 per cent YoY and 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,423 crore, up 71 per cent YoY and 161 per cent QoQ, with margins improving to 14.2 per cent. Net profit is expected at Rs 1,005.9 crore, up 158 per cent YoY and 99 per cent QoQ.

JM Financial has a target price of Rs 64 per share on Suzlon, while MOFSL has a target price of Rs 66 per share.