'Explore alternative energy sources': PM Modi's diktat to ministers, officials as West Asia crisis continues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked ministers and government officials to urgently explore alternative sources of energy amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted India’s fuel supplies from the Gulf. At the more than four-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers, he also pushed for a shift beyond conventional energy sources and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG cooking gas, NDTV reported, citing sources.

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The energy situation formed a key part of the discussion as the Middle East crisis began affecting Indian consumers directly, with petrol and diesel prices rising by around ₹3 a litre to offset losses of oil marketing companies.

Modi also told ministers to implement reforms with vigour, saying Viksit Bharat 2047 was not merely a promise but a commitment. He underlined the need to bring simplicity to government functioning and keep public interest at the centre of work across ministries.

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The meeting took place after the Prime Minister returned from his five-nation tour, which began in the United Arab Emirates. During the visit, India and the UAE signed an agreement under which Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, will boost India’s petroleum reserves. There was also an agreement on LPG supply. Modi has also been stressing lower fuel use, urging people to shift to electric vehicles and public transport, and to reduce spending on gold and foreign travel to help preserve India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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A total of nine departments made presentations before the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, including Agriculture, Forestry, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce and Power. Ministers were also asked to take the government’s 12-year journey, welfare initiatives and reform agenda directly to the people.

The meeting included a presentation on achievements and reforms over the last 12 years, while ministries had earlier submitted reports to the Cabinet Secretariat on reforms undertaken over the past two years and future policy plans. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed the Council on the recent five-nation diplomatic outreach.

This was the first full Council of Ministers meeting this year and the first in nearly 11 months, with the last one held on June 4 last year. The high-level meeting comes amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle before June 9, when the government completes 12 years and two years of its third term.