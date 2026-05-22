Why Laxmi Dental, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) shares surged up to 20% today

Shares of select companies such as Laxmi Dental Ltd and Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent of Mamaearth, surged sharply in Friday's trade after reporting their March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) results.

Laxmi Dental shares jumped 20 per cent to Rs 248.90, while Honasa Consumer climbed 10.46 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 397.65.

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Laxmi Dental Q4 performance

Laxmi Dental reported a 135.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 10.08 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 4.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales increased 19.46 per cent YoY to Rs 72.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 60.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

Honasa Consumer Q4 performance

JM Financial said Honasa's Q4 FY26 revenue performance was slightly better than expected, while profitability significantly exceeded estimates.

"Ex-Reginald LTL sales growth will be ~21-22 per cent YoY (UVG of 30 per cent). Key positives were a) Mamaearth sales growing in mid-teens while young brands sustained momentum growing at 30 per cent + on a YoY basis and b) scale leverage/marketing efficiencies led to LTL EBITDA margins expanding to ~11 per cent + (vs. JMFe:9.6 per cent). Management commentary remains positive – expects to sustain double-digit growth momentum for Mamaearth led by traction in focused categories led by hero SKUs and distribution expansion," the brokerage stated.

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"Guidance on revenue (mid-high teen revenue growth) and EBITDA margin (100bps expansion YoY) remains unchanged. Clearly, the initiatives around reviving growth in Mamaearth/scaling up younger brands and management's execution capabilities are showing promising results on revenue growth; working capital remains negative too. Faster growth in higher margin Mamaearth brand, scale-up in Young brands provide adequate levers for margin expansion going ahead too. Factoring strong Q4, upbeat outlook and Reginald acquisition, we raise our FY26-28E by 9-12 per cent. Maintain BUY with revised DCF-based TP of Rs 420 (earlier Rs 375)," JM added.