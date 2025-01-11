UPSC reschedules CES 2024 personality test amid Delhi election preparations

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a change in the schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 personality test, originally slated for February 5, 2025. The test will now be conducted on February 8, 2025, just ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The personality test, which marks the final stage of the CSE 2024 selection process, commenced on January 7, 2025. A total of 2,845 candidates have been selected to participate in the interview round, which is scheduled to continue until April 17, 2025.

Key details

The UPSC CSE is renowned for its challenging selection process, divided into three phases: prelims, mains, and personality test. This year, the preliminary examination was conducted on June 16, 2024, followed by the mains, which took place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. Only those who successfully navigated the mains stage have been invited for interviews.

The Commission is aiming to fill 1,056 vacancies across various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). In addition, there are 150 vacancies available for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS). Notably, this year's total vacancies reflect a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

Candidates are encouraged to check the detailed interview schedule provided on the official UPSC websites, [upsc.gov.in](http://upsc.gov.in) and [upsconline.nic.in](http://upsconline.nic.in).

The UPSC CSE remains one of India’s most prestigious examinations, offering candidates an opportunity to secure coveted roles in governance and administration.

