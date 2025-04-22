Who is Shakti Dubey? Meet UPSC civil services exam 2024 topper; Check full list of toppers

Shakti Dubey has topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, emerging as the top-ranked candidate in one of India’s most fiercely contested exams. Harshita Goyal secured the second spot, while Dongre Archit Parag took third place.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that a total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various civil services, with 241 results marked provisional and one result pending.

The selection list spans 335 General, 109 EWS, 318 OBC, 160 SC, and 87 ST candidates, reinforcing the diversity in the civil services pipeline.

Who is Shakti?

A native of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shakti Dubey’s journey to the top began in 2018, after completing her MSc in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), following a BSc from Allahabad University. “I'm from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. I completed most of my schooling and my undergraduate studies there, earning my Bachelor's degree from the University of Allahabad. For my post-graduation in Biochemistry, I moved to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and completed it in 2018. Since then, I've been preparing for the Civil Services,” she said in a mock interview video shared by Chahal Academy.

Appearing for the exam with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject, Dubey’s success is a testament to six years of dedication and discipline. Her achievement also highlights the continuing excellence of female candidates in the UPSC exam, setting a strong example for future aspirants.

The UPSC CSE interview round, the final stage of the process, began on January 7, 2025, and was conducted for 2,845 candidates who had cleared the Mains. Initially, the commission had notified 1,056 vacancies, later revised to 1,132, in order to expand intake across services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B roles.

Candidates can check the full result and upcoming notifications on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in, where marks will also be made available within 15 days of the result declaration.