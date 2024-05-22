13,000 teachers in Kerala complete AI training program, more to follow

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, a total of 13,000 teachers in Kerala have successfully completed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based training program led by the Department of General Education and KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education).

The training, tailored for high school and higher secondary school teachers, has concluded across the state. The forthcoming batch is set to embark on a three-day training program scheduled to take place at 140 centres throughout Kerala from May 23 to 27. The Training Management System has streamlined the registration process, enabling higher secondary principals to easily enrol teachers from their respective schools at these training centres.

The initiative is gaining momentum with a target to complete the training of approximately 80,000 high school and higher secondary teachers by August 2024. Subsequently, primary teachers are slated to undergo AI training, marking a comprehensive approach to upskilling educators in the realm of artificial intelligence.

The government has set an ambitious goal for January 2025, aiming to equip around two lakh teachers in the state with AI training encompassing areas such as summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, presentation-animation creation, and evaluation.

This endeavour is a crucial step towards integrating AI into the educational framework in Kerala, empowering teachers with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving landscape of technology-driven learning.

