NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Six exam centres changed; NTA, education ministry officials to be present at centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for re-examination for 1,563 candidates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which will be held on June 23.

Officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union education ministry will be present at the examination centres. Officials said that six new centres have been issued to students this time.

Officials said that NEET-UG re-examinations will be conducted for 1,563 candidates, who were earlier given grace marks as compensation due to lost time during the examination held on May 5. The delay happened due to administrative issues like the distribution of wrong question papers and torn OMR sheets, among others.

The issue was reported at six examination centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

The tentative date of re-examination result is June 30, 2024.

The NTA also informed that the score cards of all affected (1563) candidates issued on June 4 will stand cancelled and thus withdrawn.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused the counselling of NEET-UG, which is scheduled to begin on July 6, and said that it will hear the petitions on July 8.

The NEET (UG)-2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakhs candidates. The result of the NEET (UG) – 2024 was declared on June 4, 2024.