Amid political unrest, why is Bangladesh a preferred study destination for Indian MBBS students?

As Bangladesh grapples with significant political turmoil following violent anti-quota protests, many Indian nationals, particularly students, face challenging decisions about their future. The recent resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has aggravated an already volatile situation, prompting over 4,500 Indian students to return home in July alone.

However, around 19,000 Indian nationals remain in the country, including 9,000 students. The primary appeal of studying medicine in Bangladesh lies in its highly favourable educational framework. Approximately 25% of medical college seats in the country are reserved for international students, providing ample opportunities for Indian aspirants, according to Business Standard.

Moreover, the financial aspect plays a crucial role—medical education in Bangladesh is significantly cheaper compared to India.

On the affordability factors,Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage.biz, said, "Students from India majorly head to Bangladesh for medical studies because studying there is significantly more affordable than private colleges in India & most institutions are WHO & MCI recognised."

Cost of becoming a doctor: India Vs Bangaldesh

On the other hand, aspiring doctors in India face a critical decision: enrolling in a government or private medical college. Government colleges typically charge nominal fees ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. Private institutions, however, demand between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per annum, depending on their reputation and facilities.

In contrast, the total cost for pursuing an MBBS in Bangladesh is approximately INR 25 lakhs, making it an enticing option for many aspiring doctors, especially with Indian recognition of Bangladeshi MBBS degrees.

The competitive landscape in India further complicates the journey to becoming a doctor.

India boasts over 600 medical colleges offering MBBS programmes, yet the competition remains fierce. In 2024, more than 23 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam, with the majority eyeing the limited government medical college seats. Government institutions, known for their subsidized fees, have only 55,095 seats across 386 colleges, leaving around 42 students competing for each seat. In contrast, private colleges offer 53,625 seats across 320 institutions, but their higher fees make them less accessible for many.

Countries such as Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and the Philippines also provide affordable options for medical education. The 15th Finance Commission reported a surge in Indian students studying medicine abroad, climbing from 3,438 in 2015 to 12,321 in 2019.

Bangladesh's appeal can be attributed to several factors. It hosts esteemed, cost-effective private medical colleges with rigorous curriculums and competent faculty. The National Medical Commission recognises seven universities in Bangladesh, which the World Health Organization also acknowledges for their quality standards.

Post-graduation, job prospects in Bangladesh also look promising. The average salary for doctors is BDT 31,500 (approximately INR 22,549) per month, with opportunities in numerous specializations, including cardiology, paediatrics, and surgery, as reported by the Business Standard.

While the current unrest poses significant challenges, including concerns for safety and stability, the combination of affordable education and recognised qualifications continues to draw Indian students to Bangladesh for medical studies.