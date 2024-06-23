The cost of becoming a doctor in India: Amid all the controversy around NEET, here's what numbers say

The controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is just one part of a broader struggle faced by aspiring doctors in India.

Beyond the headlines, this issue underscores the profound challenges students go through, from securing a coveted medical seat to bearing the financial burden of their education.

Related Articles

First, the figures

India's doctor-to-population ratio stands at 0.9:1,000, close to the World Health Organization's standard of 1:1,000. Despite this, the journey to becoming a doctor is fraught with hurdles. Over 15 lakh students compete for approximately 83,000 NEET seats each year, with less than half available in government colleges. Furthermore, many of these seats are allocated through various quotas, leaving numerous deserving candidates without a place.

The financial aspect is particularly daunting. Private medical college fees in India can reach up to Rs one crore for the entire course, making it an untenable option for several middle-class families.

The recent controversy over NEET has raised serious questions about the competence of authorities in managing crucial national examinations. This fallout has deeply affected thousands of students who have dedicated significant time and resources to preparing for the test.

However, even clearing NEET does not guarantee a smooth path ahead. The exam's results dictate the future of countless students vying for admission to both government and private medical colleges.

The price to hold that stethoscope

The dream of donning a white coat and stethoscope comes at a steep price. In India, becoming a doctor demands not just dedication, but also substantial financial investment. The journey begins with coaching expenses, which can range from Rs 1.2 lakh to 4 lakh at prestigious institutions such as Aakash, Allen, or Vidya Mandir Classes. The choice of coaching institute, infrastructure, faculty expertise, and location all influence the overall cost.

India boasts over 600 medical colleges offering MBBS programmes, yet the competition remains fierce. In 2024, more than 23 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam, with the majority eyeing the limited government medical college seats. Government institutions, known for their subsidized fees, have only 55,095 seats across 386 colleges, leaving around 42 students competing for each seat. In contrast, private colleges offer 53,625 seats across 320 institutions, but their higher fees make them less accessible for many.

Upon navigating the rigorous coaching and examination process, aspiring doctors face a critical decision: enrolling in a government or private medical college. Government colleges typically charge nominal fees ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. Private institutions, however, demand between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per annum, depending on their reputation and facilities.

One student from Kalinga Medical College in Odisha highlighted the financial strain, stating, "When I joined Kalinga Medical College, the annual tuition fee was Rs 12 lakh. Now, it's Rs 16 lakh per annum, not including other expenses. Over a five-year course, parents can end up paying up to Rs 80 lakh, sometimes even exceeding Rs 1 crore."

Private colleges justify their high fees with superior infrastructure and faculty expertise, but this can deter students from low-income backgrounds. Conversely, government colleges, subsidized by the state or central government, offer significantly lower fees, promoting inclusivity in medical education.

If not India...

The rising costs of medical education in India have driven many students to seek alternatives abroad. Countries like Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and Bangladesh offer more affordable options. According to the 15th Finance Commission report, the number of Indian students studying medicine abroad increased from 3,438 in 2015 to 12,321 in 2019. In Bangladesh, the total cost ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, while in the Philippines, it is approximately Rs 35 lakh. In Russia, students can complete their medical education for about Rs 20 lakh, including hostel expenses.

As the expense of medical education in India continues to rise, more deserving candidates are opting to study abroad, seeking a more feasible path to achieving their dreams.