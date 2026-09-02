Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
Appeal of studying abroad is declining for Indian Gen Zs; US takes the biggest hit, shows study

Appeal of studying abroad is declining for Indian Gen Zs; US takes the biggest hit, shows study

While on-campus education remains preferred, programmes combining India-based study with partial exposure to foreign universities or semester exchanges are gaining popularity.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Appeal of studying abroad is declining for Indian Gen Zs; US takes the biggest hit, shows studyIndian Gen Zs are reconsidering the study-abroad route

Young Indians are rethinking the traditional study-abroad route due to rising overseas costs, visa uncertainties, and concerns about post-study work opportunities. Many are now considering international education programmes based in India, according to a new research by Emeritus.

The findings come from the ‘India Gen Z Outlook 2026’ report by Emeritus, which surveyed respondents aged 15-28 across major Indian metros. The study covers pre-college, transitioning, and early-career stages.

Advertisement

The appeal of studying abroad is declining, with 48% of respondents interested in overseas education reporting reduced interest over the past year. The United States has seen the sharpest drop in appeal.

MUST READ | Gen Z, Gen Alpha to drive half of India’s beauty spending by FY31: Brands prepare for new-age consumer

Among those still interested but concerned about studying abroad, 40% cited cost as the main barrier, 32% mentioned visa and immigration policies, and 31% were worried about being away from family. For those whose interest has already declined, 37% blamed rising costs, 26% pointed to visa and immigration issues, and 24% cited safety and political uncertainty abroad.

India-based international education is emerging as an alternative. About 87% of pre-college respondents and 92% of transitioning respondents said they would be likely or extremely likely to study programmes offered by internationally ranked universities in India. Among transitioning students, 69% preferred such programmes over going abroad to avoid visa uncertainties.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Winning Gen Z: Why fintechs are turning every payment into a consumer engagement opportunity

While on-campus education remains preferred, programmes combining India-based study with partial exposure to foreign universities or semester exchanges are gaining popularity. Preference for this pathway increased from 27% among pre-college respondents to 39% among transitioning students.

"It took 30 years to build a predictable outward migration path. The reversal is happening much faster," said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus.

The report also highlights changes in young Indians' approach to skills and careers. Some 82% use AI or GenAI tools weekly to learn or develop new skills, and 65% of early-career respondents believe a degree alone is no longer enough for job market success.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Think Gen Z Is shunning formal jobs? 59% of new EPFO subscribers in FY25 were 18–25

Work-life balance is gaining importance over traditional career markers, with 74% prioritising it over formal leadership titles. Additionally, 65% feel a successful career does not require becoming an executive leader. However, 60% feel burned out by the pressure to continually upskill, even though 75% believe acquiring the right skills is essential to remain competitive.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more