Appeal of studying abroad is declining for Indian Gen Zs; US takes the biggest hit, shows study

The appeal of studying abroad is declining, with 48% of respondents interested in overseas education reporting reduced interest over the past year. The United States has seen the sharpest drop in appeal.

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Among those still interested but concerned about studying abroad, 40% cited cost as the main barrier, 32% mentioned visa and immigration policies, and 31% were worried about being away from family. For those whose interest has already declined, 37% blamed rising costs, 26% pointed to visa and immigration issues, and 24% cited safety and political uncertainty abroad.

India-based international education is emerging as an alternative. About 87% of pre-college respondents and 92% of transitioning respondents said they would be likely or extremely likely to study programmes offered by internationally ranked universities in India. Among transitioning students, 69% preferred such programmes over going abroad to avoid visa uncertainties.

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While on-campus education remains preferred, programmes combining India-based study with partial exposure to foreign universities or semester exchanges are gaining popularity. Preference for this pathway increased from 27% among pre-college respondents to 39% among transitioning students.

"It took 30 years to build a predictable outward migration path. The reversal is happening much faster," said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus.

The report also highlights changes in young Indians' approach to skills and careers. Some 82% use AI or GenAI tools weekly to learn or develop new skills, and 65% of early-career respondents believe a degree alone is no longer enough for job market success.

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Work-life balance is gaining importance over traditional career markers, with 74% prioritising it over formal leadership titles. Additionally, 65% feel a successful career does not require becoming an executive leader. However, 60% feel burned out by the pressure to continually upskill, even though 75% believe acquiring the right skills is essential to remain competitive.