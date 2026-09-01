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Tata Tech, NCC, Data Patterns, eMudhra shares: Expert shares technical view, targets

Tata Tech, NCC, Data Patterns, eMudhra shares: Expert shares technical view, targets

TATATECH814.95(1.94%)

On NCC, the market expert suggested existing shareholders consider averaging at current levels.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 6:00 PM IST
Tata Tech, NCC, Data Patterns, eMudhra shares: Expert shares technical view, targetsThe expert maintained a positive technical view on Data Patterns.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP (Research) at Master Capital Services, sees 24,000 as a key psychological support level for benchmark Nifty50. In an interaction with Business Today on Tuesday, Upadhyay also shared his technical views on select stocks, including NCC Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and eMudhra Ltd.

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NCC

On NCC, Upadhyay suggested existing shareholders consider averaging at current levels. He also said fresh positions could be considered in the stock.

"Fresh position can also be considered in the NCC. On the higher side, I'm expecting Rs 174-182 levels. On the lower side, Rs 135 should not be broken. So, maintain a stop loss of Rs 135," he said.

Data Patterns

Upadhyay maintained a positive technical view on Data Patterns. He suggested investors keep a stop loss at Rs 4,100 from a short-term perspective.

"From a short-term perspective, place a stop loss Rs 4,100 and consider exiting if the stock slips below it. On a broader timeframe, upside targets of Rs 6,500-6,600 could be seen," he said.

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Tata Technologies

On Tata Technologies, Upadhyay said the stock has recently gained momentum from lower levels and could extend its gains.

"We have recently seen Tata Tech gathered sharp momentum from the lower levels. The stock is now all set to extend this gain towards Rs 1,000-1,100 levels. We are witnessing buying interest on every corrective fall. On the lower side, one can maintain a stop loss below Rs 765," he said.

eMudhra Ltd

For eMudhra Ltd, Upadhyay said the stock could see an upside towards Rs 620-630 in the very short term.

"I believe on the higher side, Rs 620-630 should be on the cards in a very short term. While on the lower side, one can maintain a stop loss below Rs 505," he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 6:00 PM IST
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