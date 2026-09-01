Tata Tech, NCC, Data Patterns, eMudhra shares: Expert shares technical view, targets

On NCC, Upadhyay suggested existing shareholders consider averaging at current levels. He also said fresh positions could be considered in the stock.

"Fresh position can also be considered in the NCC. On the higher side, I'm expecting Rs 174-182 levels. On the lower side, Rs 135 should not be broken. So, maintain a stop loss of Rs 135," he said.

Data Patterns

Upadhyay maintained a positive technical view on Data Patterns. He suggested investors keep a stop loss at Rs 4,100 from a short-term perspective.

"From a short-term perspective, place a stop loss Rs 4,100 and consider exiting if the stock slips below it. On a broader timeframe, upside targets of Rs 6,500-6,600 could be seen," he said.

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Tata Technologies

On Tata Technologies, Upadhyay said the stock has recently gained momentum from lower levels and could extend its gains.

"We have recently seen Tata Tech gathered sharp momentum from the lower levels. The stock is now all set to extend this gain towards Rs 1,000-1,100 levels. We are witnessing buying interest on every corrective fall. On the lower side, one can maintain a stop loss below Rs 765," he said.

eMudhra Ltd

For eMudhra Ltd, Upadhyay said the stock could see an upside towards Rs 620-630 in the very short term.

"I believe on the higher side, Rs 620-630 should be on the cards in a very short term. While on the lower side, one can maintain a stop loss below Rs 505," he said.