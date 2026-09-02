Indians are buying pricier refurbished phones; iPhones are leading the trend

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Refurbished demand moves upmarket

Cashify’s Great Indian Upgrade 2026 says refurbished phone demand grew 30.8% in 2025, while demand for devices priced above ₹45,000 increased to 17.4%. The ₹20,000 - ₹45,000 band accounted for the largest share of refurbished sales, while the sub - ₹10,000 segment declined to about 8.4% of D2C sales from 10.7% in 2024.

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Apple accounted for more than 65% of refurbished smartphone sales, with the iPhone 13 the most bought-back and purchased device. Laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other categories made up 16.7% of refurbished sales, up from 8% in 2024.

Newer devices enter resale

Mobile buybacks grew 29% year-on-year, while the average buyback value rose 34% to ₹8,573. The share of 5G devices sold to Cashify increased from 5% in 2022 to over 54% in 2025. The iPhone 13 accounted for 6.93% of buybacks and up to 15.5% of refurbished sales. iPhone 14 and 15 are beginning to follow the same path.

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Seven in 10 Indians continue to hold two to three unused phones at home. Trade-ins, certified buybacks, IMEI verification and warranty-backed resale could help bring these devices back into circulation.

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India eyes a bigger role

India has more than 300 mobile manufacturing units, while mobile-phone exports reached ₹2 lakh crore in FY2024-25. Under the government’s Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing pilot, Lenovo and Flex tested repairing imported electronics in India for re-export.

India generated more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of e-waste in FY2025-26, of which over 9.79 lakh metric tonnes were recycled. The report says extending device lifecycles through reuse, repair and refurbishment could help India build a global refurbishment ecosystem.