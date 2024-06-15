Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media shuts down after 24 years as applications drop

One of the prestigious journalism institutes, the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM) in Bengaluru has decided to discontinue courses in journalism from this year. The institute attributed the decision to dwindling admission numbers.

In an email, which was sent to the candidates of the academic year 2024-25, the institute sought the bank details of the students to refund the fee amount.

In its e-mail, the institute said, “The management of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media regrets to inform you that we will no longer offer programmes in journalism. This decision was reached as the number of applicants so far this year is far below what is needed for a viable programme.”

The institute, which has been a school of excellence in journalism for the past 24 years, has decided to close the institute to avoid huge financial losses, the email said.

“The recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme,” the email read.

Acknowledging the difficulties to be faced by the students, the institute said, “We recognise it might pose some difficulty for you, but we have no other choice. Please send us your bank wiring information so that we can return the admission fee you have already paid. We will refund the amount within 10 days of receipt of your banking details.”

In 2023-24, around 28 students were admitted to the institute, 57 in 2022-23, 63 in 2021-2022 and 75 students in 2020-21.

Last year COMMITS (Convergence of Media, Multimedia and Information Technology) another popular journalism school in the city drew the curtains after 23 long years, citing similar reasons for dwindling admissions.