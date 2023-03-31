Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Today: BSEB result timings, where, when and how to check online

Bihar Board 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) can release the class 10 result at 01:15 pm on Friday. The BSEB will issue updates once the state education minister Professor Chandrashekhar announces the Bihar Board 10th topper, results and pass percentage via a press conference. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official Bihar Board website for details.

The BSEB said in a tweet in Hindi, “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee said that Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar will announce the annual Bihar Board matriculation examinations on March 31 at 01:15 pm.”

Where to check Bihar Board 10th Result

Candidates can check the results at the official Bihar Board website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results/. The India Today result link, however, will only be activated once the board announces the results.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result

Step 1: Log into the Bihar Board website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the designated Bihar 10th result link



Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window



Step 4: Key in BSEB roll codes and roll numbers



Step 5: Download Bihar board class 10 marksheet online



Step 6: Take a printout and save for future

A total of 6.37 lakh students appeared for the matric exams between February 14-22. BSEB Class 10 exams topper will get a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader this year. The board has also planned cash and different rewards for exceptional performers this year. The state education board will release a document with necessary details of the toppers such as rank, marks obtained, name and their school name.

Bihar Board class 10 toppers in 2022

Ramayani Roy scored the highest score in Bihar Board class 10 exam 2022 as she scored 487 out of 500 marks. Vivek Kumar Thakur and Saniya Kumari tied for the second position.

Also read: BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 likely to be announced soon; check date, time and other updates here

Also read: Bihar Board class 10th result: When to expect the results; check all the details here

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check BSEB result timing, where, when and how to check online

Watch: BSEB 2023: Bihar Board 10th Results Announced; Check Pass Percentage, Toppers