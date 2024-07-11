CA results out: ICAI announces 2024 CA final and intermediate results; Where and how to check, details here

Today, on July 11, 2024, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) unveiled the results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams. The eagerly awaited results of the May examinations have been disclosed, allowing candidates to access their outcomes on the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in.

Additionally, result particulars can be viewed on icai.org. Candidates must input their roll and registration numbers to check their CA Result results.

To access the results, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org

2. Click on the provided ICAI CA Result 2024 link on the homepage

3. Enter the necessary login details and click submit

4. Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen

5. Review the outcome and download the page

6. Maintain a physical copy for potential reference

Furthermore, the Institute will release the merit list, names of toppers, and other pertinent details. Stay tuned to the blog for the latest updates regarding results, direct links, and more.

The ICAI CA Inter examination took place with group 1 exams occurring on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024, while group 2 exams were held on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 examinations were conducted on May 2, 4, and 8, with group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16, 2024. Moreover, the International Taxation -Assessment Test was scheduled for May 14 and 16, 2024.