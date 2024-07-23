‘Call security, have him removed’: CJI raps senior advocate during NEET hearing, advocate concludes with ‘I forgive your Lordships’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud was forced to pull up senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara for interrupting during the hearing of NEET-UG related petitions in the Supreme Court on July 23.

The CJI stepped in after Nedumpara barged in while another senior advocate, Narender Hooda, who is representing one of the petitioners in the case was presenting his arguments.

“I have something to say,” said Nedumpara, cutting short Hooda’s argument. To this, CJI told Nedumpara, “He (senior advocate Hooda) is arguing. You will not interrupt him.”

Nedumpara challenged the Chief Justice, saying, “I am the seniormost here”.

This irked the CJI, who warned Nedumpara, “I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. You will listen to me; I am in charge of my courtroom. Call the security... have him removed.”

Nedumpara said he need not be told this as he was leaving.

The Chief Justice said, “You do not have to say that. You can leave. I have seen judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court.”

Nedumpara intervened, “I have seen it since 1979.”

The Chief Justice warned Nedumpara that he be constrained to issue something, which is very unpleasant. “Please keep quiet, sit down, you want to leave then you may leave. It’s your choice. You do not have to intervene or say you are leave,” CJI said.

The senior advocate later concluded his argument saying, “I conclude by saying one word. I forgive your Lordships for all insult to me, the humiliation. I forgive you my lordships, for 'you do not know what they are doing.' I have nothing in my mind, I have the greatest of regards for your Lordships.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the hearing, also called out Nedumpara's conduct. "This is contemptuous," he said.