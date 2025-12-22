2 reasons why Infosys shares are in focus today

Shares of Infosys were in focus on Monday, December 22, for two key reasons. The first was a clarification issued by the IT major that led to two trading halts in its American depository receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE. The second related to Infosys receiving final approval for a settlement concerning certain class action lawsuits filed in the United States.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Infosys ADRs surged as much as 56 per cent to hit a high of $30 on the NYSE during Friday’s trade before paring gains to settle at $20.22, up 5.42 per cent. The stock had risen 5.27 per cent on Thursday and 2.53 per cent on Wednesday.

Infosys, however, clarified that there were no material events that required disclosure under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

“This communication is being issued in the interest of transparency and to avoid any unwarranted speculation. Consistent with its practice, the company will continue to adhere to its obligations under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations,” it said.

Separately, the IT firm informed the NSE and BSE that a US court granted final approval to the McCamish settlement. If the settlement is not appealed within 30 days, it will become effective and resolve all allegations made in the class action lawsuits without any admission of liability, the company said in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

The matter relates to certain class action lawsuits filed in the United States. Infosys had earlier reached an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs in lawsuits pending against Infosys McCamish Systems LLC and some of McCamish’s customers. The proposed agreement aimed to settle all pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations in the matter.

On March 13, 2025, McCamish and the plaintiffs engaged in mediation, which resulted in an agreement in principle outlining the terms of a proposed settlement covering class action lawsuits against McCamish as well as those filed against its customers. Under the proposed settlement terms, McCamish agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle the cases.