Canada announces cap on admissions for international students. Here are the details

Canada has unveiled its plan to restrict international students moving into the country. As per the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the cap for 2024 will lead to approximately 360,000approved study permits, a 35% decrease from 2023.

The department says the caps will be weighted by population, and will result in significant decreases in provinces where the international student population has seen the most unsustainable growth.

The caps will not impact current study permit holders or study permit renewals and do not include those pursing masters and doctoral degrees.

According to IRCC, every study permit application submitted to IRCC will also require an attestation letter from a province or territory (PT).

The cap will be reassessed in 2025.

IRCC has also announced changes to the eligibility criteria of the Post Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

Starting September 2024, international students starting a study program that is part of a curriculum licensing arrangement will no longer be eligible for the PGWP.

IRCC has explained that under curriculum licensing agreements, students physically attend a private college that has been licensed to teach the curriculum of an associated public college. Although these programs have attracted international students in recent years, they have less oversight than public colleges and therefore are a loophole to eligibility for the PGWP.

IRCC has also announced that international students who have graduated from masters programs or other short graduate level programs will be able to apply for a 3-year work permit.

Under the current criteria, the length of a PGWP is based on the length of the individuals study program. This criteria materially limits masters students as it shortens the amount of time they are eligible to gain Canadian work experience and eventually transition to permanent residency.

Open work permits will only be available to spouses of international students in master’s and doctoral programs. The spouses of international students in other levels of study, including undergraduate and college programs, will no longer be eligible.

Canada witnessed over 800,000 international students in 2022, and projections indicate a potential rise to over 900,000 in 2023.