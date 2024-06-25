Can't secure a seat in medical colleges in India? Consider these countries for MBBS

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is often called the gateway to a medical career in India. However, that has become controversial after the alleged paper leaks and students are paranoid about their medical careers.

With an ever-increasing number of applicants vying for limited seats, securing admission to a medical college can feel like an uphill battle.

Selecting the right country for studying MBBS is crucial, focusing on factors like education quality and affordability.

Countries like Germany, Russia, Ukraine, China, the Philippines, and Kyrgyzstan are popular due to their reasonable tuition fees and affordable living costs.

These universities often have lower entrance requirements compared to Indian medical colleges, making them a viable option for students with competitive scores, but not high enough for top Indian institutions. The duration of these programs can range from five to six years, followed by licensing exams in your chosen country of practice.

MBBS fees abroad range from Rs 2.47 lakhs to 8.23 lakhs per year in these countries. For Indian students, studying MBBS abroad at a low cost is a viable option, offering the chance to explore global medical education while keeping expenses manageable.

List of countries where you can get a medical degree at lower cost:

Germany- Germany can be a viable option for international students because of its affordable education. Among European countries, Germany stands out for MBBS with low living costs and tuition fees, offering diverse study options and excellent education quality. It is also one of the cheapest countries for foreign medical students. Tuition fees for MBBS in Germany for Indian students range from 5 Lakhs per year to 10 lakhs per year depending on the program and college.

Russia- Many medical students will be surprised to know that Russia offers one of the most affordable options for studying medicine. Compared to many European countries, Russia provides high-quality education at a reasonable cost, making it the cheapest place for MBBS studies. The Russian government also offers scholarships to international students.

While studying for an MBBS degree in Europe can be expensive, Russia offers a cost-effective alternative without compromising on quality. Admission to Russian medical colleges is also accessible, with requirements as low as around 50% marks in 12th grade. The average annual tuition fees are between Rs 2 lakh and 5 lakh, or 200,000 to 500,000 Russian Rubles per year.

Philippines- This Southeast Asian nation offers a more affordable route to a medical degree. Many universities offer MBBS programs taught entirely in English, and the Philippines Medical Licensing Examination (PMLE) allows graduates to practice medicine in India after successful completion. However, the quality of education can vary across institutions, so thorough research is crucial. The charges for an MBBS degree in the Philippines are Rs 15-22 lakhs for five years.

Ukraine- Ukraine has also become a popular destination for students, with over 75,000 international students. It is one of the most affordable places to study MBBS. Many students choose Ukraine for its top government medical universities, affordable tuition, and easy admission process. For Indian students seeking cost-effective, quality education, Ukraine is an excellent choice. Ukrainian colleges are recognized by global institutions such as NMC, WHO, UNESCO, FAIMER, and AMEE. The cost of pursuing an MBBS in Ukraine can range from 15 to 20 lakhs for the entire six-year program.

China- Studying medicine in China is affordable and offers internationally respected degrees. The NMC approves 45 medical institutions in China, ensuring quality education and international recognition. An MBBS degree from China is a smart choice for Indian students, providing practical experience and a solid education. The cost of studying medicine in China can range from $3,000–$5,500 per year for tuition. The total cost for the entire MBBS program can range from Rs 15–24 lakhs.