CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021 update: Moderation window between July 16-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a new update regarding Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on Thursday. In a circular addressed to affiliated schools, the board has stated that the portal for finalisation and moderation of CBSE Class 12 board exam results will open on July 16 and close on July 22. The link for the portal can be accessed at cbse.gov.in.

In an official notification, CBSE asked has asked schools to ensure comparability and fairness to students. It added that any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students. "It is important to reiterate that the common objective before all of us is declaration of valid, reliable and unbiased results of the students in the pandemic situation," noted the CBSE.

"Schools are therefore mandated to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools," added the board.

Class 12 students will be assessed on marks obtained in Class 11 and Class 10 exams. Results of Class 12 board examinations will be prepared by adding 30% marks of best three subjects of Class 10th, 30% marks of Class 11th, and 40% marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class 12.

The CBSE notification further added, "To aid the schools, CBSE has provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on best performance of previous three years which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation. Schools are once again directed to follow the reference distribution while moderating marks."

CSBE gave an example of how the moderation would work, "If in a specific school, the overall average of the students in 2017-2018 is 72 per cent, in 2018-2019 is 74 per cent and in 2019-20, it is 71 per cent, the school will use the subject wise averages of 2018-19 for moderation".

Also Read: CBSE announces new assessment scheme for Class 10, 12 exams; 1st term exams to be held in Nov-Dec