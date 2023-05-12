CBSE 12th Result 2023 declared on results.cbse.nic.in; here's how, where to check scorecard

CBSE 12th result today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 board examinations 2023. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results on the official CBSE website-- results.cbse.nic.in. They can also check their results on cbseresults.nic.in, as well as on the Digilocker app and UMANG academic apps. Students will have to use 6-digit security pins to access and download their marksheets on the DigiLocker app.

The students can get their 6-digit security pins from their respective schools after downloading the Security PIN file from CBSE's official website-- Parinam Manjusha. Results can also be checked via the SMS facility in case any student is facing issues while accessing the official CBSE website or DigiLocker.

87.33 per cent of the students who appeared in Class 12 board exams passed this year, a decline of over 5 per cent compared to last year. The pass percentage stood at 92.71 per cent in 2022.

Girls outshined boys this year as well. Pass percentage of female students is 6 per cent better than their male counterparts. Pass percentage among female students is 90.68 per cent whereas the pass percentage among male students is 84.67 per cent.

The board is also likely to declare class 10 results soon.

How to check results on official CBSE website

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: Select 'CBSE Class 12 Results 2023' link

Step 3: Key in your required credentials-- board exam roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will reflect on screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout for future use

Steps to check scores on DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app/website

Step 2: Sign in/create account

Step 3: Look for CBSE section on homepage or select CBSE under categories section

Step 4: Provide the required information and check scores

How to check CBSE results 2023 via SMS?

In case you are unable to access the official CBSE results website or DigiLocker, you can also check your results via SMS. For this, students need to type CBSE 12 (roll number) (school number) (centre number) and send it to 7738299899. The CBSE result appear on screen within a few minutes.

Schools will also distribute the hard copies of marksheets and certificates later. The CBSE Class 12 marksheet comprises details such as name and personal details of students, marks scored in each subject, total marks, and pass/compartment status. Over 38 lakh students were eligible for the CBSE 2023 examinations. Of these 38 lakh students, over 16 lakh were class 12 students whereas over 21 lakh were class 10 students.

Pass percentage by zones

Kerala's Trivandrum zone performed the best with 99.91 pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru (98.64 per cent) and Chennai (97.40 per cent).

Pass percentages in Delhi West, Chandigarh, Delhi East, Ajmer, Pune, Panchkula, and Patna stand at 93.24 per cent, 91.84 per cent, 91.50 per cent, 89.27 per cent, 87.28 per cent, 86.93 per cent, and 85.47 per cent respectively. Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is at the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 78.05 per cent.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: School with the highest pass percentage

Among schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya outdid every school with a pass percentage of more than 97 per cent.

CBSE exams 2023 rechecking, compartment exams

Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking of their results as well. Students who want to do better or have secured less than 33 per cent in one subject out of five can appear for compartment exam in July this year, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency ANI.

He said: "If any student scores less than 33 per cent marks in one subject out of five, they have to clear the compartment exam which will be conducted in July". He added CBSE compartment exams will now be called supplementary examination.

While Class 12 students are allowed to improve their scores in only subject, class 10 students can improve their scores in two subjects in the supplementary exam.

#WATCH | Around 17 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 board exams. The result percentage is a little lesser than last year. Girls have again performed very well, more than 90% pass percentage was recorded in girls. If any student scores less than 33% marks in one subject… pic.twitter.com/h70WzPCR2w May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from Februrary 15 to April 5 this year. The board conducted the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14 this year. Meanwhile, the CBSE has decided that it will not award first, second and third divisions to students to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects. 1.36 per cent students scored 95 per cent and above in Class 12 CBSE exams 2023 whereas 6.80 per cent students scored 90 per cent and above.

Twitter reactions on CBSE Class 12 results 2023

While who is the CBSE topper this year remains unknown, Twitter has topped with memes and funny reactions. From Hera Pheri's iconic scene featuring Johnny Lever to the wide-eyed reaction by FRIENDS' Joey Tribbiani, here are some top reactions:

CBSE Results 2023 update: Education Minister congratulates students

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students for clearing the CBSE exams. He also said those who could not score as much as they had expected should 'not lose heart'.

Pradhan tweeted: "Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the CBSE Class XII examinations. It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future".

He added, "Many friends might not have met expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person’s ability. Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up".

Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations.



It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2023

CBSE's spending towards conducting exams

The board spent around Rs 1.17 crore to provide water to students and around Rs 1.95 crore was earmarked towards providing COVID essentials.

CBSE exams 2024 date

The board will conduct CBSE Board Exams 2024 from February 15, 2024.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 results declared: 5.38% dip in pass percentage, no merit list, girls outperform boys

Also watch: CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 declared on CBSE website, steps to download board exam marksheet, re-evaluation class 12 pass percentage and more

Also read: CBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared: Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai students outshine others