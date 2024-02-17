CBSE directs schools to provide timely feedback on board exam question papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular, urging schools to provide timely feedback on board exam question papers. This initiative aims to facilitate and refine the quality of question papers, fostering an improved learning experience for students.

CBSE, which supervises more than 21,000 schools across India, recognized the need for feedback from schools conducting board examinations. Schools are at the front lines and their relevant and crucial observations may hold the key to further enhance the nature of question papers, thereby augmenting the overall student experience during examinations.

The directive exhorts the schools to collate and share feedback, observations, and reflections on the board exam question papers once examinations are concluded. This feedback process is envisaged to be executed by teachers who are directly responsible for teaching the concerned subjects at the board level.

They are privy to firsthand insights about the difficulty level, relevancy, and overall structure of the question papers, making their input indispensable.

CBSE has encouraged schools to promptly upload their observations on the Online Examination Centre Management System (OECMS) on the day of the exam. While the board emphasizes the importance of timely submissions in line with instructions, it assures schools that no punitive action will be taken in cases of delayed or non-compliant submissions.

"You are aware that the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have started. Every year, schools are requested to send their observations and issues if any to the CBSE on the question paper in OECMS," the latest CBSE notification stated.

CBSE believes this feedback system will not only improve the question paper design but also address any unfairness in the distribution of questions from different units of the syllabus. This will ensure a balanced representation of topics, guaranteeing that each unit of the syllabus gets its due weightage.

The board, in an official notification, stressed the significance of clear and specific observations, stating that submissions lacking clarity may not be taken into consideration. This notification comes in response to instances where schools sent observations to incorrect email addresses and provided vague and unclear feedback several days after the exams.

CBSE highlighted the importance of accurate feedback to facilitate meaningful improvements in future question papers.

Additionally, the board addressed and debunked a false circular circulating on social media that falsely claimed the postponement of the 2024 board exams due to farmers' protests.

The CBSE commenced the examination process for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15. The Class 12 exams are slated to continue until April 2, while the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 13.

