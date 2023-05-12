CBSE ditches merit list to avoid unhealthy competition among students

In order to ditch unhealthy competition, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 12 declared the results without any merit list.



"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," PTI quoted a senior board official as saying.



Additionally, the board has also decided not to award first, second, or third divisions to its students.



The pass percentage in Class 12 exams declined 5.38 per cent from 92.71 per cent in 2022 to 87.33 per cent in 2023. Trivandrum with 99.91 per cent, Bengaluru with 98.64 per cent, Chennai with 97.40 per cent, Delhi West with 93.24 per cent, and Chandigarh with 91.84 per cent are the top-performing regions. Girls (90.68 per cent) outperformed boys (84.67 per cent) by 6.01 per cent.



CBSE will conduct the 2024 exams from February 15, 2024.



Meanwhile, the CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020.



"As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

