CBSE Class 10 Result: Facing issues with official website? Check out some of the alternative platforms to download marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the class 10 board exam results 2023. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 10 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.



As a lot of students tend to be visiting the official website, there are high chances that it may face an outage for some time. In order to avoid that, students can choose alternative platforms to check their results. It can be done via SMS, UMANG app(umang.gov.in), results.nic.in, Digilocker (results.digilocker.gov.in), results.digilocker.gov.in.



Students can get digital grade marksheets via Digilocker, which has created a customized configuration for easy access to your digital mark sheet. The CBSE Class 10 exams, which were held from February 15 to March 21, saw the registration of 21.87 lakh students registered for the exams.



The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams this year stood at 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 per cent less than 2022. In this case, girls have outdone boys by 1.98 per cent.



Four students -- Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal of RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg of Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan's Vidyalaya, Kochi -- topped the exam with 499 marks out of 500, the board said.



While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.



The top three performing regions are -- Thiruvananthapuram (pass percentage 99.60), Chennai (97.37) and Ajmer (91.86).



Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62.



Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects via supplementary examination, the CBSE said earlier today. The board will not release any merit list for class 10 results 2023 as well.



The board will also not be awarding first, second, and third divisions this year. The CBSE Board will release the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students of Class 10 who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

