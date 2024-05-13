CBSE Results 2024: Class 12 results out. Where to check, passing trends & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13 announced results for Class 12. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.98 percent. Of the 16,33,730 students registering for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, as many as 16,21,224 students appeared. Of them, 14,26,420 students passed the exams.

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95 percent, while over 1.16 lakh scored above 90 percent, PTI reported.

The pass percentage increased by 0.65 percent since last year. Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 percent points as over 91 percent girls passed the exam.

The results for CBSE Class 10 board examinations are expected anytime this week. While the board had stated that the results were likely to be declared post-May 20, an an official reportedly said it could be declared anytime before the date mentioned on the CBSE results website.

The date conundrum has left several students anxious. For Class 10 students, the examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, while for Class 12, the exam took place from February 15 to April 2.

After the declaration of the CBSE Result 2024, students can access their CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 results for 2024 through the following links:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.



HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10, CLASS 12 RESULTS 2024 ON DIGILOCKER

To access both the CBSE Class 10 Results and CBSE Class 12 Results for 2024 on DigiLocker, follow these steps:

1. Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

2. Sign in to your existing DigiLocker account or register for a new account if you haven't already.

3. Once logged in, navigate to the homepage.

4. Look for the category tab or search directly for "CBSE Class 10 Results 2024" or "CBSE Class 12 Results 2024."

5. Click on the relevant link.

6. Enter the necessary information in the provided fields on the new window that appears.

7. Click the "Submit" button to proceed.

8. Your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result for 2024 will be displayed on your screen, ready for viewing and downloading.

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10 RESULTS 2024 VIA SMS

To receive the CBSE Class 10 results via SMS, students should compose a text message using the format "CBSE10" and send it to the designated number 7738299899. Shortly after, they will receive a text message containing all the necessary information regarding their results. It's important to note that SMS charges may vary depending on the mobile network provider.

CHECK CBSE 12TH RESULT 2024 VIA SMS

Students can also check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 via SMS facility. They need to send an SMS in the following format: "CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format) (school number) (Centre number)" to the number 7738299899. Upon sending the SMS, students will receive an SMS containing a subject-wise list of their marks. Students need to secure their CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 for immediate reference.

CBSE RESULT 2024: VERIFICATION PROCESS

Students dissatisfied with their marks in the CBSE 12th exam 2024 can opt for the verification of the marks/answer sheet. The Board will announce the deadline for applying for this service. Students must fill out the application form for mark verification online on the official website. The board then re-evaluates the answer sheets for any totalling errors, missing marks, or unanswered questions. After the re-evaluation, the CBSE 12th result 2024 is shared with the students, who can also request a photocopy of the re-evaluated result.

CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024: HOW TO CHECK VIA IVRS

To check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), students can dial the number 24300699, preceded by the area code. Each call for a single roll number will be charged at 30 paisa/minute.

PASSING CRITERIA FOR CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024

To clear the CBSE board exams, students must meet the following criteria:

Obtain a grade higher than 'E' (at least 33% marks) in all five subjects of the external exams in the main (or compartmental exams).

For practical subjects, secure a minimum of 33% marks in both theoretical and practical components. Additionally, students must achieve at least 33% marks in aggregate. Students will receive a pass certificate if they attain a grade above 'E' in all subjects of internal assessment (unless exempted).



PASSING TRENDS FOR CLASS 10 AND CLASS 12 OVER LAST 5 YEARS



Class 10

2023: 93.12 per cent

2022: 94.40 per cent

2021: 99.04 per cent

2020: 91.46 per cent

2019: 92.45 per cent

Class 12

2023: 87.33 per cent

2022: 92.71 per cent

2021: 99.37 per cent

2020: 88.78 per cent

2019: 83.4 per cent