CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 and Class 12 results to be out next week? When and where to check, SMS, DigiLocker facility, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the much-anticipated Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for this year.



According to an official statement on the board's website, cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE Result 2024 is expected to be released on or after May 20.

The announcement also confirms that the results for both Class 10th and 12th will be declared simultaneously.

Almost 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams and are now eagerly awaiting their academic fate.

Once the results are declared, students can access their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results through various platforms, including the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Other websites to access results-

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

How to check CBSE class 10 and class 12 results through SMS?

For those seeking to check their CBSE Class 10 result 2024 via SMS, a simple text message with the format "CBSE10" along with the roll number can be sent to 7738299899.

Similarly, to obtain the CBSE Class 12 result 2024, students should send an SMS in the format "CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format) (school number) (Centre number)" to the same number.

Following the SMS, students will promptly receive all pertinent information regarding their results. However, it is important to bear in mind that SMS charges may vary based on the mobile network provider.

The Class 10th examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13, 2024, while the Class 12th exams took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

To successfully pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks.

CBSE post results schedule:

CBSE also released the official notification of the schedule for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 to verify their CBSE board exam marks.

As per the announcement, students who are not satisfied or have any doubts regarding the marks they have secured in class 10 and class 12, will have the option to cross verify their marks once the results are announced officially.