CBSE to drop ‘shockingly repressive question’ from Eng paper after backlash

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced that it will drop the controversial question from the English Literature and Language paper, following severe backlash on social media.



The board stated that “As the passage in one set of question papers in class 10 English Exam is not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question and award full marks to the students for this passage.”



The board in its released notice said that “all students will be awarded with full marks for the passage to all the students concerned.”

As the passage in one set of question paper in class X English Exam is not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question and award full marks to the students for this passage . pic.twitter.com/IHfoUJSy2O — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 13, 2021

A comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting gender stereotyping and supporting regressive notions prompting the board to refer the matter to subject experts on Sunday. The question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Various excerpts from the passage went viral on social media with netizens calling out the board for promoting misogynistic and regressive opinions, and the hashtag "CBSE insults women" started trending on Twitter.



Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi slammed the 'shockingly regressive’ passage regarding women in the CBSE's English exam question paper during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. She also sought an apology from CBSE.



“I add my voice to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and I raise strong objections to such blatant misogynist material finding its way into an important examination conducted by CBSE. It reflects extremely poorly on the standards of education and testing and it goes against all norms and principles of a progressive and empowered society,” she had added.

Also Read: CBSE class 10 English paper under fire for gender stereotyping

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams CBSE for 'downright disgusting' passage in class 10 exam