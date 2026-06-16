'China's Gaokao isn't called...': BJP's counter after Annamalai questions high-security NEET retest plan

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the Centre's security-heavy approach to the NEET re-test, arguing that the measures would add to students' stress. This prompted a sharp response from Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam, who defended the protocols by citing China's national college entrance examination.

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In a post on X, Annamalai said the arrangements put in place by the Ministry of Education for the June 21 re-test included a "Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift", "4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance", biometric and facial recognition checks before entry, multiple layers of frisking, and "multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister's office".

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"Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for 21st June 2026," he said.

Biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, security checks and supervision are standard practices in any serious, large-scale examination.



China's Gaokao is taken by over 13 million students every year under some of the world's strictest examination protocols. Nobody calls it… https://t.co/Q8NXD57VZ2 — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) June 16, 2026

While acknowledging the government's efforts to prevent paper leaks, Annamalai said the enhanced security measures would place an additional burden on students.

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"Every student would appreciate the government's efforts to prevent paper leaks by implementing additional security measures and enhanced monitoring. But an increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure," he said.

Annamalai argued that the measures ran counter to the National Education Policy's objective of reducing exam stress.

"While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020's goal to reduce 'Exam Stress'," he said.

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He also pointed to reported difficulties faced by students in downloading admit cards, adding that although the National Testing Agency had assured candidates that the issue would be resolved, the overall approach risked creating fresh problems.

"Yes, there are challenges that demand meaningful solutions. However, I am concerned that the approach devised for the NEET retest may not resolve the issue; instead, it risks creating a new set of problems," he said.

Responding to Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP's Vinoj P Selvam said the measures were standard safeguards for a large-scale competitive examination. "Biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, security checks and supervision are standard practices in any serious, large-scale examination," Selvam said.

Invoking China's national college entrance examination, he added: "China's Gaokao is taken by over 13 million students every year under some of the world's strictest examination protocols. Nobody calls it 'militarisation' they call it protecting merit."

"When India wants is competing with super powers across the world and become a Greater nation, we need credibility and fair competition. Students deserve confidence in the system, not political fearmongering every time standards are enforced," he said.

The medical entrance examination, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of irregularities, triggering uncertainty among lakhs of aspirants. The re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

