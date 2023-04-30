CUET UG 2023 exam city slip to be released today: Check steps to download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today, April 30. Candidates can download CUET UG 2023 information slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year's CUET UG exam will start on May 21 and will end on May 31. According to the official notice, the admit cards will be issued in the second week of May and a detailed schedule will be informed to the candidates in some time. The entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“The decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of the city or centre shall be final. No further correspondence or request shall be entertained in this regard,” read the official notice released by NTA.

Check the steps to download CUET UG exam city slip:

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the download link for CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip.

Click on login and then enter your application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card.

It is important to note that CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips cannot be considered as admit cards and they won't be able to enter the examination centre on the basis of intimation slips. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards separately.

The online registrations for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate started on February 9. The last date for registrations was March 12, 2023 but then it was extended to March 30, 2023.

After receiving multiple requests from candidates, the national testing agency opened the application window for the entrance exam from April 9 to 11.

