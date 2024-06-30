CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Release Date: Results to be deferred? Where to go, how to check, all the details

CUET UG Result 2024 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduates (CUET UG) in May, with results initially expected by June 30. However, this deadline is likely to be missed as the answer key has yet to be released.

The provisional answer key, question papers, and candidate responses are still pending.

How to check CUET UG results and answer keys:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

Open the CUET UG exam section.

Find and click on the scorecard or answer key link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Log in to view the answer key, results, or recorded responses.

The NTA will first publish the answer key and allow candidates to submit objections. Subject experts will review these, leading to the final answer key and then the result announcement.

This year, the CUET UG exams were conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, using a hybrid format of online and pen-and-paper tests.

The NTA had on June 23 said the CUET provisional answer key will likely be released next week. After that, it will take about a week to ten days to finalize the results. Last year, the provisional answer key was released on June 29, but numerous errors led to a re-release on July 3, dropping 333 questions. A subsequent update in the second week of July saw 411 questions removed. The exams took place between May 21 and June 17, with the results announced on July 15.