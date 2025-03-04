Delhi University drops Manusmriti, Baburnama from history syllabus after faculty protests

Delhi University (DU) has decided to withdraw its proposal to introduce Manusmriti and Baburnama in the undergraduate History honours syllabus following strong opposition from faculty members. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed that he would use his emergency powers to ensure the proposal does not reach the Academic Council (AC) for approval.

The proposal, initially cleared by the History Department’s Joint Committee of Courses on February 19, had not yet been reviewed by the AC and the Executive Council (EC). Singh stated that DU will not include material that "divides society" and will look for alternative texts instead.

Faculty Divided Over the Inclusion

The move faced strong resistance from faculty members, particularly Associate Professor Surendra Kumar, who argued that Manusmriti promotes caste-based discrimination and oppression, making its inclusion "against the Constitution of Bharat and the progressive ethos of our society."

Similarly, Kumar criticised Baburnama, the memoir of Mughal emperor Babur, stating that it glorifies an invader responsible for widespread destruction in India. He cited historical accounts detailing the brutality of Babur’s conquests.

While some faculty members opposed the inclusion, others defended it, arguing that history should be studied through primary sources rather than being seen as an endorsement of their content.

Not the First Controversy

This is not the first time Manusmriti has faced opposition at DU. A similar proposal to introduce it in the law syllabus last year was withdrawn after protests. Singh reiterated his position, stating, "We will not be teaching things that are going to divide our society. We are living in the 21st century."

With the proposal now scrapped, DU will explore alternative syllabus options while ensuring alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.