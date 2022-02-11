Delhi University exams in Mar-Apr to be held in open book mode

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said all examinations in March and April will be held in open book format, ending uncertainty around the mode of the test among students.

It further said that the university will shift to the physical mode of examinations in the months of May and June.

''It is hereby informed to all concerned that the University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the Working Group for Examinations has decided that all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of March and April 2022 (Odd Semester Examinations I/III/V/VII), shall be conducted in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode,'' a DU notification read.

''Further, all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of May 2022 and onwards (Even Semester Examinations II/IV/VI/VIII) shall be conducted in Physical Mode,'' it added.

The University of Delhi will reopen for physical classes from February 17.

Students and teachers had been demanding that exams be held online so that students do not have to rush into travel plans to return to Delhi.