Delhi Vasantotsav 2026: 'Bhajan clubbing' is all the rage in DU! Sadho Band to perform at Shaheed Sukhdev College on Feb 12

Delhi University campuses will witness a blend of spirituality and contemporary music as the Delhi government rolls out a series of "Bhajan Clubbing" events from February 10 to 19 as part of the Vasantotsav 2026 celebrations.

The initiative is designed to introduce students to devotional traditions like bhajan and kirtan through a format that reflects modern musical tastes, news agency PTI reported.

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According to Delhi's Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the initiative is intended to engage young people with India's cultural and spiritual heritage through a contemporary approach that feels relevant to them.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, noting that such efforts have encouraged greater participation in spiritual and cultural activities.

Officials also noted a growing interest among young audiences in spiritual and cultural practices, which the initiative seeks to channel through campus-based events.

The programme is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and is positioned as a youth-focused cultural effort combining tradition with modern performance formats.

Officials say the aim is to create a space where young people can explore cultural and spiritual expression in a way that feels relevant and engaging.

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The programme will open on February 10 at Ramjas College with a performance by Leela Band, followed by Raghav Raja's show at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on February 11.

On February 12, ARSD College will host India Music Collective's session focused on bhajans and meditation, while Sadho Band will perform at Shaheed Sukhdev College the same day.

Further performances include Rahasya Band at Shyam Lal College on February 13 and Keshavam at PGDAV College. A large-scale event featuring Keshavam is scheduled at the University stadium on February 16, while the closing performance will take place at Shivaji College on February 19 with the SAM Band.