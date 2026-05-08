Extended summer vacations for govt schools in Delhi. Check dates and more

In good news for students, the Delhi government announced on Friday that all government schools will observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30. Remedial classes for class 9, 10, and 12 students would be organised to reinforce key concepts and improve learning outcomes.

Remedial classes for Classes 9, 10 and 12 will be conducted from 11 May 2026 (Monday) to 23 May 2026 (Saturday).

Advertisement

The letter by the Directorate of Education mentioned that these classes would be organised based on the availability of teaching staff and school infrastructure. For remedial classes, the timings would be 7:20 am to 11:00 am for teachers and 7:30 am to 10:30 am for students.

It mentioned that each period should be of one hour's duration, adding that the focus should mainly be on science and maths for classes 9 and 10. Heads of Schools (HoS) are free to add other subjects based on academic requirements, result analysis, and teacher availability.

For class 12 students, subjects shall be decided by the Heads of Schools (HoS) according to students' academic needs.

The Directorate of Education has instructed schools to give special attention to academically needy students during the remedial classes. Heads of Schools have been asked to prepare the remedial class timetable before the vacation begins and ensure that students and parents are informed through all available communication channels.

Advertisement

The circular also makes it mandatory for students to attend classes in a proper school uniform, while attendance must be marked online. Schools have additionally been directed to obtain parental consent or No Objection Certificates (NOC) from students attending the classes.

To improve learning outcomes, teachers have been asked to provide individual attention to students during the sessions. Schools have also been directed to keep library facilities open for self-study and book issuance during the remedial class period.

Schools must ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic amenities for students and staff. It further states that guest or contract teachers may be called to conduct classes if needed, especially in cases where regular teachers are unavailable.

Advertisement

Regular teachers assigned remedial class duties will be granted Earned Leave instead of the vacation duty as per CCS Leave Rules, while guest teachers engaged for the programme will be paid according to prevailing norms.

To ensure smooth implementation, all District and Zone Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) have been directed to closely monitor the remedial classes. Officials have been instructed to visit at least two schools every day where the classes are being conducted during the summer vacation period.