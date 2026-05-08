It's 'Vijay sarkar' in Tamil Nadu! TVK secures 118-mark with VCK, CPI, CPM support

In a major development, the Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has finally secured the numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu. After Congress, the party has secured support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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In the recently conducted Tamil Nadu election, the TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats. The Congress bagged 5 seats, whereas the VCK, CPI, and CPM won two seats each. With this, the combine has secured 119 seats, one seat above the halfway mark.

All three parties — VCK, CPI and CPM — will hold a press conference around 4:30 pm to make the final announcement.

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Even though Vijay would have to surrender either one of the seats he won — Perambur or Tiruchirappalli East, the TVK would not face any hassles in staking a claim to form the government. Given the current situation, Vijay is likely to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the evening today.

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Congress, VCK and CPI have said that Vijay should be invited to form the government, after which he can prove a majority on the floor of the State Assembly. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that it was "unfair" to keep Vijay waiting.

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CPI issued a formal letter, extending support to Vijay for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI said, "The Communist Party of India has decided to extend unconditional support to Thalapathy Vijay for the formation of the Government in Tamil Nadu. This support is extended in the interest of secularism, social justice and democratic values, and in accordance with the progressive policies of Tamil Nadu."

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Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP said that it will neither align with any party nor participate in any activity related to government formation in the state.

The party statement read, "The election results are gracefully accepted by our party, and we feel that the people of Tamil Nadu have not given any mandate for the BJP to form the government. We sincerely respect the will and the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu and do not wish to align our party in any attempt to form the new government in the state of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we do not wish any active participation in this process and will not vote for any party in the attempt to form the government."