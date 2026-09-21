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"We note the statement of the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum that Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, as course instructor and invigilator, acted in accordance with the Senate-approved academic procedures of the institute," the association said.

"Faculty members across the IIT system are entrusted with upholding the integrity of examinations, and they must be able to discharge this responsibility in good faith, following established institutional procedure, without fear of personal vilification," it said.

A well-worded statement from IIT Madras Faculty Association. It begins, rightly, with the tragedy that is the loss of yet another student to suicide. While it does express solidarity with “our colleague at IIT Bombay”, it appeals for restraint by all and supports a time-bound… pic.twitter.com/6gSnpJvoES — Harsh Gupta Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) September 21, 2026

The statement comes days after Wakode, an undergraduate at IIT Bombay, allegedly died by suicide on September 18. He had allegedly been found with a smartphone during a mid-semester exam earlier that day, while Doolla was serving as the invigilator.

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Wakode's father later approached the police, alleging that Doolla had subjected his son to caste-based discrimination and harassment. Police subsequently registered an FIR against the professor, alleging abetment of suicide and invoking the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The IIT Madras association urged that "any inquiry into the incident be conducted by the appropriate institutional and legal authorities in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner, with full respect for the dignity of the student and his family."

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It also said no individual should be held responsible publicly or in the media before the process is complete. "Premature conclusions, media trials and speculation, including on social media, cause lasting harm to all concerned and do not serve the cause of justice or the memory of the student," it said.

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The association also called for the inquiry to examine whether institutional procedures for handling academic malpractice provide students with enough support, counselling, and safeguards during moments of acute stress.

It said such situations should be handled with "both integrity and compassion".

"We appeal to all stakeholders — students, faculty, administration, media, and the public — to show restraint and sensitivity, and to allow the process to establish the facts," the association said.

The Faculty Association of IIT Madras said it stood "in solidarity with our colleague at IIT Bombay, and equally with the students and families of our institutions, whose well-being and trust are the foundation of everything we do."