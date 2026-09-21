'We know his character': IIT Bombay students, alumni back professor facing probe in suicide case

"We know Professor Surya not from headlines or hearsay, but through years of daily academic engagement, personal mentorship, and shared challenges," they said. "We know his character, his ethics, and his unwavering commitment to his students."

The students described Doolla as an "approachable, fair, and deeply supportive guide".

Immediate Press Release by Current and Ex. Alumni of IIT Bombay in support of Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla



Kudos to the ex-students who are standing up for Prof Doolla pic.twitter.com/JTh5OUqyg1 — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) September 21, 2026

They said he had built a lab environment based on intellectual freedom and encouraged students to explore, make mistakes, and grow without undue fear or pressure. "He gave us the confidence to face academic failure, the patience to work through research blocks, and the encouragement to find our own paths," they said.

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The group also shared pictures of their time in the lab, describing them as a reflection of their experience with Doolla.

"This is our lab as we lived it, full of shared meals, late-night troubleshooting, and patient encouragement across all these years," they said.

Students appeal for due process

The students also referred to Doolla's administrative responsibilities and said they had witnessed the strain he faced while serving as Dean (Student Affairs).

They said decisions affecting students and the institute involved balancing academic standards, administrative requirements, and legal regulations.

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"We observed the seriousness, conscientiousness, and integrity with which he approached these thankless responsibilities, always striving to balance institutional considerations with empathy and student welfare," they said.

The statement comes as Doolla faces a probe into the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay BTech student Sahil Wakode.

Wakode died by suicide in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

His father later filed a police complaint alleging that Doolla, who was invigilating the examination, had subjected Wakode to caste-based discrimination and harassment over the preceding months.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR naming Doolla for alleged abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

IIT Bombay has said no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode. The institute later suspended Doolla from his deanship pending the investigation.

The students urged the administration, investigating authorities, media, and public to uphold due process.

"A rigorous, impartial, and evidence-based inquiry is essential," they said, adding that prejudgment and "the mischaracterisation of standard administrative and academic duty" could harm educators and erode trust within academic institutions.

"Professor Suryanarayana Dolla taught us resilience, integrity, and courage," they said. "Today, we stand by him with unshakeable respect, gratitude, and solidarity."

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The statement was signed by 23 current and former students and research scholars of the Power Engineering Lab, including MTech, BTech, PhD, and research associates from batches and years ranging from 2013 to 2026.

