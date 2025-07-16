First-ever Canadian high school curriculum introduced in Gujarat classroom

In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian students in Ahmedabad can now pursue Canada's prestigious Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) without leaving the country. This has been made possible through a strategic partnership between Gujarat-based Udgam Consultancy and Canada's Rosedale International Education.

The collaboration brings the Canadian high school curriculum into a domestic classroom for the first time. Udgam Consultancy has become the country's first player in offering the OSSD, governed by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

The programme, widely accepted by top universities in Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, Germany, and Singapore, is known for its student-focused pedagogy.

Unlike conventional Indian boards, the OSSD emphasises real-world learning through continuous assessment and project-based modules across subjects such as psychology, data analytics, business and media the programme adopts a flexible, student-centred approach that favours continuous assessment and project-based learning over rote memorisation and high-stakes examinations.

"It’s not about just preparing students for results anymore — it's about preparing them for life,” said Manan Choksi, CEO of Udgam Consultancy, commenting on the broader academic vision behind the tie-up.

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with Rosedale Global High School, an Ontario-accredited digital school that already works with over 100 partner schools/institutions across 17 countries.

Ravi Kumar, Senior Manager, Global Education Partnerships at Rosedale, described the collaboration as a natural extension of India’s strong academic foundation. “What we’re doing now is marrying that strength with a system designed for global readiness,” he said.