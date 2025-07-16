Indonesia launches new visa for foreign nationals pursuing non-formal education

Foreign nationals seeking to pursue language courses or skill-based training in Indonesia can now apply for a new limited stay visa, effective July 15. The policy, introduced by Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration, expands access to non-formal education pathways with stay durations ranging from 1 to 2 years under the E30 visa index.

Advertisement

The visa is targeted at foreigners looking to study outside traditional academic institutions, whether through language programs, technical training, or other non-formal education tracks.

“Applications for non-formal education visas are submitted online through evisa.imigrasi.go.id,” said Yuldi Yusman, Acting Director General of Immigration. “To apply for this visa, foreign nationals need to have a guarantor. The guarantor can be an individual or the targeted non-formal educational institution,” he added, as quoted by Antara.

To apply, foreign nationals must submit:

A passport valid for at least 6 months

Proof of living funds equivalent to US$2,000

A recent colour photograph

Visa fees are set at Rp 6 million (Rs 31,000 approx) for a 1-year stay and Rp 8.5 million (Rs 45,000 approx) for 2 years.

Advertisement

In a parallel move, the immigration office has also overhauled its formal education visa system. Stay periods for primary-secondary (E30A) and higher education (E30B) visas are now extended to up to four years, compared to the earlier limit of two years. Applicants under these categories may also be sponsored by either individuals or their institutions.

The 4-year formal visa is priced at Rp 12 million (Rs 63,000 approx), while the 1- and 2-year fees remain the same as those under the non-formal scheme.

“We hope this policy will open more opportunities for foreign nationals who want to develop themselves through education in Indonesia, both formal and non-formal,” Yuldi said. “This is also a strategic step to support Indonesia’s competitiveness on the global stage through the education sector.”

Advertisement

Indonesia is home to over 3,000 universities, including 125 public campuses, with several institutions earning international recognition, particularly in cultural studies, a key attraction for international students.