Foreign degrees now at half the cost: 15 foreign university campuses to open in India by August

For years, a foreign degree meant clearing IELTS, applying for a visa, taking out a loan and moving abroad. That equation is changing. The Indian government has now given the go-ahead to 15 foreign university campuses on Indian soil, and most are expected to start classes by August, letting students earn an internationally recognised degree without leaving the country.

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Industry experts estimate that studying at these campuses could work out to roughly half the cost, or even less, compared to pursuing an identical degree overseas, making the option financially compelling for a large pool of students.

Momentum from government talks

The push picked up pace after India's Education Ministry held discussions with senior officials from Australia, the UK and the US. Those conversations cleared the path for four additional foreign universities to set up Indian campuses, bringing the total count to 15.

A report by Deloitte and Knight Frank projects that more than 5.6 lakh students could be enrolled across these campuses by 2040, a scale that could help India retain an estimated $113 billion, or roughly Rs 10.67 lakh crore, in foreign exchange that would otherwise flow out of the country.

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What students gain

Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost at the University of York Mumbai, told India Today that the Indian campus model gives students the best of both worlds, international exposure and cultural exchange, without the steep price tag of studying entirely overseas.

"Undergraduate students will have the opportunity to undertake a semester exchange at the University of York's UK campus during their second year or choose the 2+1 pathway, enabling them to complete the final year of their degree in the UK, subject to meeting the relevant academic and visa requirements," Oades said.

The cost difference is significant. While a degree at most overseas campuses can run upward of Rs 50 lakh, the same qualification through an Indian campus costs roughly Rs 30 lakh, based on the proposed fee structures most institutions have put forward.

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Who's already here, and who's coming next

Three foreign university campuses are already functional in India: Deakin University and University of Wollongong, both in GIFT City, and University of Southampton in Gurugram.

The next wave includes the University of Liverpool (Bengaluru), Victoria University (Delhi NCR), the University of Bristol (Mumbai), the University of York, the University of Aberdeen, and Illinois Institute of Technology.

Why the timing matters

These campuses are landing at a moment when Indian demand for international education keeps climbing. Around 18 lakh Indian students are projected to be studying overseas in 2025, together spending close to $70 billion — about Rs 6 lakh crore — annually on tuition, housing and living costs.

A cost comparison for the University of Southampton illustrates the gap starkly. A four-year undergraduate degree at the UK campus costs an estimated Rs 1.55–1.75 crore in tuition alone, against Rs 30–36 lakh for the entire programme at the Gurugram campus. Add accommodation, food, transport, insurance and flights, and the total cost of studying in the UK comes to roughly Rs 2.1–2.4 crore, compared to Rs 40–48 lakh in India.

Admissions and what students will study

Each new campus is expected to admit around 200–250 students in its first intake, with plans to scale annual enrolment to 1,000–1,200 students per campus within five years. More than 10,000 applications have already come in for the current academic session.

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These Indian campuses will mirror the curriculum, exams and assessment standards of their parent universities, and students will receive the same degree awarded at the home campus. The first set of programmes will lean heavily toward Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and other STEM fields.

Eligibility requirements

Most programmes will require at least 75% in Class 12 and between 55% and 70% in undergraduate studies, depending on the course. Students who scored between 70% and 85% in English in their board exams will be exempt from taking IELTS.

Exchange opportunities and global access

Students will have the chance to spend one or two semesters at their university's parent campus through exchange programmes. The University of York is introducing its 2+1 model, while students at University of Bristol's India campus will get access to the university's AI supercomputer based in the UK.

Oades emphasised that the focus extends well beyond classroom learning: "Beyond academics, employability is central to our offering. Students will benefit from course-specific industry placements, structured internship pathways, live industry projects, entrepreneurship support, personalised career guidance and strong industry engagement throughout their academic journey."

Faculty mix

Campuses will be staffed by a combination of Indian and international faculty. A third of Victoria University's teaching staff will come from its Melbourne campus, while Illinois Institute of Technology is actively recruiting both international academics and India-origin faculty based abroad.

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"Students will also learn from a diverse mix of international and India-based faculty, bringing together global academic excellence with local expertise and industry relevance," Oades added.

Scholarships on offer

The government has set aside roughly Rs 1,000 crore for scholarships over the next five years, with awards ranging from 10% to full fee waivers depending on merit and financial need. University of Aberdeen will offer scholarships worth up to Rs 2 lakh annually, while University of Bristol's scholarships will go up to Rs 10 lakh a year.

The bigger cost picture

Overall, studying at these Indian campuses is projected to cost 30-40% less than spending Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore on a comparable degree abroad, while still offering a globally recognised qualification, international faculty, research facilities, and access to global alumni networks and career pathways.

The number of Indian students heading overseas for higher studies has nearly tripled in five years, climbing from around 6.8 lakh in 2020 to close to 18 lakh in 2025. But growth is expected to slow in 2026, driven by tighter visa norms, stricter immigration rules and softer job markets in several popular destinations.

The US, Canada and the UK are likely to remain the top choices for Indian students, though with smaller intakes. Experts caution that the road to studying abroad will only get tougher as the US, UK, Australia and Canada continue tightening their respective policies.